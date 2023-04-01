AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Update

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AUO Price Performance

AUO stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. AUO has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

About AUO

AUO Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

