Audius Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.25 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $280.97 million and approximately $13.25 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,167,628,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,315,329 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

