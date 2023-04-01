AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE T traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,130,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,494,410. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

