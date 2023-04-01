Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATXS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

ATXS opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

