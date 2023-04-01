Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ATXS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Astria Therapeutics Price Performance
ATXS opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $16.28.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.
