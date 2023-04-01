Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Position Cut by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Assurant by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Trading Up 1.2 %

AIZ stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.07. 476,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.71 and its 200-day moving average is $131.25.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.