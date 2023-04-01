ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Shares Down 4.3%

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 23,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 38,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ASP Isotopes stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ASP Isotopes as of its most recent SEC filing.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of isotopes. It also develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; and Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

