Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Ashford Price Performance
Ashford stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. Ashford has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.70.
Institutional Trading of Ashford
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
