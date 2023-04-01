ASD (ASD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.68 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $32.68 million and $4.07 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04890858 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,047,727.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

