ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 724,183 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,097,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724,183 shares during the quarter. PagerDuty comprises about 2.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of PagerDuty worth $268,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 191,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $5,418,374.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,053,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $42,114.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,422.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 191,462 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $5,418,374.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,053,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,786,502. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Trading Up 6.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE PD traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. 3,114,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,585. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.