ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 26,415 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,415 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $64,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Deere & Company by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $9.18 on Friday, reaching $412.88. 1,779,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,328. The company has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $411.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

