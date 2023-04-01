ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,279,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,253,425 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 4.0% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.05% of Shopify worth $460,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 414.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Shopify by 853.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,357 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 24.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Shopify by 78.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.94. 13,503,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,788,368. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $75.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.