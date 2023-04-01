ARK Investment Management LLC Has $34.13 Million Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 169,274 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 7.58% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $34,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 913,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after acquiring an additional 488,123 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 328,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 143,162 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 589,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 16.1 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCT. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,518. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $636.64 million, a P/E ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 2.55.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.