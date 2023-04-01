ARK Investment Management LLC Has $27.40 Million Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,701,998 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 170,255 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $27,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in 3D Systems by 16.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 551,766 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 76,774 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 50.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in 3D Systems by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,333 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 105,957 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.72. 1,423,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,950. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

