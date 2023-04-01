ARK Investment Management LLC Has $21.83 Million Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,988,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,732 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 4.22% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $21,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 23,057 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $996,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.88. 488,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,337. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NRIX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

