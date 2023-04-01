ARK Investment Management LLC Has $159.55 Million Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Twist Bioscience accounts for approximately 1.4% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 11.83% of Twist Bioscience worth $159,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

NASDAQ:TWST traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,746. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $58.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

