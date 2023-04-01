ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,142 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 2.19% of Genius Sports worth $17,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Genius Sports by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genius Sports stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.98. 1,747,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genius Sports Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GENI shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

