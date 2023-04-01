ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,040,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,522,012 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences makes up about 6.9% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Exact Sciences worth $794,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at $596,541.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,541.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,586 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Shares of EXAS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,919. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

