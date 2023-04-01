ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,748,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 441,287 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for approximately 0.7% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 6.15% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $79,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of KTOS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 717,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,524. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $22.26.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

