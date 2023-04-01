ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,099,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,321 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $23,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,394. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.16). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 601.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 80,035 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $590,658.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,107,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,351,246.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 80,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $590,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,107,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,351,246.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,160 shares in the company, valued at $670,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 581,017 shares of company stock worth $4,440,853 and have sold 194,686 shares worth $1,570,955. 22.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXRX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

