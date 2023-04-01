Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Down 20%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating) was down 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 545,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 253,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of C$5.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras property that consists of 58 contiguous claims with an area of 48,346 hectares located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

