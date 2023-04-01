ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Trading Up 0.8%

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

ARB Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26.

ARB Company Profile

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

