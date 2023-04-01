AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.67.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $124.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.55. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $135.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,823,000 after purchasing an additional 161,249 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 846,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,746,000 after purchasing an additional 82,533 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 428,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

