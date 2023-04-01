APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for APA in a research note issued on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

APA Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APA. Barclays reduced their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

APA stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

