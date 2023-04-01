Analysts Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Target Price at $59.20

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. DA Davidson cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.65. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $78.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.32.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.