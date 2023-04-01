AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Trading Up 2.0 %

AXR opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. AMREP has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16.

Get AMREP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMREP

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.