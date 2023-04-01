Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $7.52.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $168,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.