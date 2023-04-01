Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
ABCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.
Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,150,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,836,000 after buying an additional 158,483 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,395,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 81,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
