American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.34. 2,558,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,107. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.37 and a 200 day moving average of $211.64.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

