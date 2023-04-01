American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.77

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.77 and traded as low as C$2.33. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$2.36, with a volume of 96,871 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HOT.UN. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$193.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.77.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Dividend Announcement

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

