American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Stock Price Up 1.5%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.40. Approximately 208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a market cap of $68.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Customer Satisfaction ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

About American Customer Satisfaction ETF

The American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large-cap companies assigned with the highest customer satisfaction scores. Holdings are weighted equally within each industry. ACSI was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Exponential ETFs.

