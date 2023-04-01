American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Update

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $879,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,566,263.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Assets Trust Price Performance

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

AAT stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. 563,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,632. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 180.82%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.