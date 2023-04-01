Amaze World (AMZE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $45.82 Million

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $45.82 million and approximately $50,369.95 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00003113 BTC on major exchanges.

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars.

