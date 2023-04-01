Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.38

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLYGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Amada Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.57 million during the quarter. Amada had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 8.86%.

Amada Company Profile

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

