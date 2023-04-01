Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 3,140,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYX traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 912,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $76.35.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. Equities analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

