Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Trading Down 0.7%

Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Get Rating) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.74. Approximately 8,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 37,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALYA shares. Barrington Research set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Alithya Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.85 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.42. The stock has a market cap of C$237.30 million and a P/E ratio of -14.21.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

