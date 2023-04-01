Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $222.60

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $222.60 and traded as low as $189.00. Alexander’s shares last traded at $190.19, with a volume of 6,761 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.58, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 7.2% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 152,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.