Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,204 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.97. 3,694,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,606. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

