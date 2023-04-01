AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.35

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.35 and traded as high as C$7.95. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.95, with a volume of 172,111 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGF.B. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$521.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.