aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $187.03 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, aelf has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $187.03 million and approximately $121.80 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003173 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001554 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,510,172 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

