Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock traded down $6.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.02. 7,107,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,492. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEHR. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 384,636 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 221,983 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 89,542 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
