Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Issues Earnings Results

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 26.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $31.02 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.12 million, a P/E ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,327,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,337.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,496 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,767,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,333,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,327,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,337.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,952 shares of company stock worth $13,125,489. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 384,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 221,983 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.