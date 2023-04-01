Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Issues Earnings Results

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 26.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $31.02 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.12 million, a P/E ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,327,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,337.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,496 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,767,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,333,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,327,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,337.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,952 shares of company stock worth $13,125,489. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.