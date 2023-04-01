Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Adriatic Metals Price Performance
ADMLF opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. Adriatic Metals has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.95.
About Adriatic Metals
