Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

ADMLF opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. Adriatic Metals has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

