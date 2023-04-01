ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

