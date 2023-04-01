accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $723.39

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 723.39 ($8.89) and traded as low as GBX 690 ($8.48). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 706 ($8.67), with a volume of 26,221 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

accesso Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £287.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,577.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 772.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 723.94.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.