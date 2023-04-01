abrdn’s (ABDN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 215 ($2.64) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABDN. HSBC downgraded abrdn to a reduce rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on abrdn from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on abrdn from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, abrdn currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of GBX 178.13 ($2.19).

ABDN stock opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -782.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 213.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 187.54. abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 237 ($2.91).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. abrdn’s payout ratio is currently -5,769.23%.

In related news, insider Mike O’Brien purchased 47,480 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £100,182.80 ($123,089.81). 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

