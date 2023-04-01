abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (LON:APEO) Trading Down 0.5%

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 411 ($5.05) and last traded at GBX 416 ($5.11). 128,912 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 78,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 418 ($5.14).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 454.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 431.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £633.45 million, a P/E ratio of 443.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Get abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust alerts:

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,720.43%.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.