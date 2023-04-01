AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Reduced by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.2% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $200,815,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,033 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $159.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

