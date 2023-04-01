Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ABT opened at $101.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.41. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.12.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.