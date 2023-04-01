Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) PT Lowered to $45.00 at HC Wainwright

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Aadi Bioscience Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AADI opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.25. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $18.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

