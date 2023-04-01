6,010 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 6.5% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.33. 1,138,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,636. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

